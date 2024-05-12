5 more of highway robbers’ gang arrested

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, May 11

The Crime Investigation Team (CIA-1) of the Bhiwani police has apprehended six persons who allegedly committed robberies at gunpoint on highways, targeting traders.

A police spokesperson today said the team, led by sub-inspector Satish Kumar, got a tip-off following technical surveillance of the accused. The accused was traced in the Mundhal area of Bhiwani district.

The accused had committed a robbery in August 2023, in which a trader was looted of Rs 45 lakh in the Lakhan Majra region of Rohtak district at pistol-point.

The spokesperson said the accused had been identified as Anand from Jind, Pradeep and Jaipal from Itel kalan, Jind district, Pratap from Rupnagar, Barsana of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, Harbir from Adarsh Colony in Hodal of Palwal district and Harsh from Dayal Bagh Colony in Jind.

The police also recovered Rs 13,10,000 from the accused. Besides, a stolen car, two illegal firearms, two cartridges, two sticks, a motorcycle used in the robbery and the victim’s stolen mobile phone was seized from them by the team.

A police spokesperson said cops identified and arrested these six gang members of the highway robbers on the basis of a tip-off provided by a member of thegang, Anand, who was arrested by the police in another case of loot and assault that occurred on April 25 near the Naurangabad toll plaza in Bhiwani district.

The police registered the case under Sections 395 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Sadar Police Station, Bhiwani and arrested Anand.

Later, during interrogation, Anand revealed that he worked as a taxi driver and, along with his associates, he targeted traders coming to the Gaffar Market, Delhi. They followed cars carrying money from Gaffar Market and upon finding an opportunity on the highway, committed robberies at gunpoint.

Anand confessed that he, along with his accomplices, had robbed Rs 45 lakh from a trader in the Lakhan Majra police station area in Rohtak district in August 2023. The accused have been sent to judicial custody after interrogation.

Bhiwani SP Vikrant Bhushan said an investigation was on and efforts were being made to arrest other accused involved in the crime.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani