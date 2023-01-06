5 of oil theft gang held

Kurukshetra, January 5
The CIA-2 unit of the police today claimed to have busted an interstate gang involved in the theft of oil from pipelines and arrested five persons.
The police seized Rs 4 lakh, 65 litres of diesel, a tractor, a tank, four mobile phones, an SUV, a drill machine, a welding machine, two spades and a trowel from them.
Those arrested are Swaran Singh of New Delhi, Sompal of Sonepat and Abid, Nafees and Rashid Khan, residents of UP. They were produced before a court that sent them to seven-day police remand.
SP Surinder Bhoria said, “Swaran is the mastermind. He had Rs 5,000 bounty on his head and is facing six cases in three states.”
