5 ULBD officials suspended

Hisar, January 18
The Urban Local Bodies Department (ULBD) suspended five officials — Executive Engineer, Municipal Engineer and junior engineers — for irregularities in implementating the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme.
