5 villages threaten to boycott poll

Yamunanagar, May 19

Residents of five villages today held a mahapanchayat in Mukarampur village of Yamunanagar district and threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections. The villagers are demanding a bridge over the Yamuna river between Bhogpur and Tappu Majri villages.

It was attended by residents of Tappu Majri, Ghoro Pipli, Mukarampur, Bibipur and Kanalsi villages. They said that they had been demanding the construction of the bridge for several years, but to no avail so far.

