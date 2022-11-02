5 youths arrested for gang rape in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 1

Five suspects, including two minors, have been arrested by the police for the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl. Three suspects were produced in a court that sent them to judicial custody and two minors were sent to a correction home by the Juvenile Justice Board today.

Two suspects, identified as Ashu (20) and Praveen (21), both residents of Bhawani Enclave, were arrested on Monday. The police also nabbed other three suspects. identified as Sohail and two minors. As per the complaint of the victim’s mother, her daughter left the house around 12.30 pm on Saturday. She did not return till night and was found on Sunday morning in a panicky condition near her home.

“My daughter told me that her friend Mohit and Sohail had seduced her and taken her on a bike to hotel Harish Residency in Sector 9-A. They also called their three friends Praveen, Ashu and one other youth at the hotel. They all raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the crime,” said the complainant.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against all five suspects at the Sector 9-A police station. “We have nabbed all the five suspects. Three suspects have been sent to judicial custody and two minors to a correction home in Faridabad,” said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO.