5-yr jail term for 2 cabbies

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 29

The court of District and Sessions Judge SP Singh on Wednesday sentenced two cab drivers to five years imprisonment for robbing a man after offering him lift in their cab.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on both, failing which, their imprisonment would be increased for six more months.

According to the police file, the FIR was registered on June 17, 2021, at the Sohna police station against the duo. The accused gave lift to victim Ravi Kant in their cab and held him hostage. Later, they robbed his debit card and Rs 1,500.

When the police stopped the cab, the accused managed to flee from the spot after leaving the cab on the roadside. The police freed Ravi Kant, who was found tied with ropes inside the cab.

The police soon nabbed the accused duo, identified as Shamun and Junaid, both residents of Sohna. They were sent to judicial custody.

During the hearing of the case in the court, six witnesses were testified.