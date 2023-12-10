5-yr-old found hanging in school ground

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 9

A five-year-old girl was found hanging from a slide in the playground of a government senior secondary school under mysterious circumstances at Rajthal village of the district last night.

The girl had left home, located around 500 m from the school, at about 5.30 pm.

Villagers said the girl, Sishti, daughter of Rohtash Singh, left home wearing a stole around her neck. A CCTV grab showed her crossing a house and walking in a cheerful mood towards the school.

“When she did not return by late evening, her family launched a hunt and informed the police. One of the youths spotted her hanging from a slide,” said a villager. Her stole was stuck in an iron angle used to fix the slide. Her body was taken to the Civil Hospital for a postmortem and handed over to her kin. The police has registered a case.

#Hisar