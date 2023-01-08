5-yr-old girl found dead, parents unconscious

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, January 7

A five-year old girl was found dead, and her parents were found unconscious in a room at Ganpati Dham Temple in Bahadurgarh town here today. Half-burnt wooden pieces were also found in the room, hence it is believed that the girl, identified as Gungun, might have died

of suffocation.

Her father Deepak and mother Savita were admitted to a hospital in Bahadurgarh from where they were referred to PGIMS Rohtak due to their critical condition. Deepak is a priest at the temple who has been residing there with his family. The incident came to light this morning when a man found the room bolted from inside. He got no response despite knocking the room’s door several times.