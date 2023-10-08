5-yr-old raped in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, October 7

A five-year-old girl near the Satnali railway station in the district was allegedly raped on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The Government Railway Police have booked an unidentified man on the complaint of the victim’s father, a labourer belonging to Faridabad district. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

