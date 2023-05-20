 5 yrs on, hotel on Kurukshetra HSVP land yet to come up : The Tribune India

5 yrs on, hotel on Kurukshetra HSVP land yet to come up

Foundation stone laid in Nov 2017 | Aims at facilitating rush of tourists

Foundation stone of hotel project at Sector 2 in Kurukshetra.



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 19

More than five years after the foundation stone of a hotel on HSVP land in Sector 2 was laid, the work on it is yet to begin. The project aims at enhancing tourist infrastructure for a large number of visitors to Kurukshetra. The hotel is supposed to be built on 2.78 acres under the PPP mode, the foundation stone of which was laid in November 2017 by the then Union Minister Uma Bharti.

A former member of the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) said, “With a large number of tourists reaching Kurukshetra and the government promoting it as a tourist destination, not many facilities are available for the accommodation of foreign tourists. It was an ambitious project and should have been executed proactively.”

Develop city as tourist destination

Facilities and amenities are very important when we talk about developing any city as a tourist destination. To boost its economy, generate jobs and revenue for the state, the government must come up with projects that make tourists stay here.

Dr Vivek Gaur, asst prof, tourism dept of institute of integrated and honour studies, ku

An HSVP official said, “The foundation stone of the project was laid long ago but not much information was available about it at the district level. The matter is being discussed at the headquarters level.”

Dr Vivek Gaur, Assistant Professor, Tourism Department of Institute of Integrated and Honour Studies, Kurukshetra University, said, “Facilities and amenities are very important when we talk about developing any city as a tourist destination. For now, people come to Kurukshetra, spend a few hours and head back home. To boost its economy, generate jobs and revenue for the state, the government must come up with projects that make tourists stay here for a longer duration.”

KDB honorary secretary Madan Mohan Chhabra said, “The government has been focusing on providing amenities and accommodation facilities to tourists. We are hopeful the project will take off soon.”

DC Shantanu Sharma said, “About 2.78 acres of land was reserved for the hotel project, and in February the issue was discussed at a meeting. Earlier, there was a plan to build the hotel under the PPP mode but it has now been decided that the project land would be e-auctioned, for which orders have already been given to HSVP. We are following up on the matter.”

