5 yrs on, no tubewell connection released in Palwal district

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, October 19

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has released only 2,391 tubewell connections in the district over the past around eight years, although it received 8,177 applications in that regard between 2015 and 2022-23.

In fact, no new tubewell connection has been released over the past around five years (since January 1, 2019). In all, 5,786 applications for tubewell connections are pending, which is more than two-thirds of the total applications received in the past eight years.

“I applied for a tubewell connection in 2018, but haven’t got it so far,” says Krishan, a farmer from a village in Hodal subdivision. Unavailability of adequate irrigation facilities had adversely affected farming, he says.

Rattan Singh Sorot of the BKU said a large number of farmers had been waiting for tubewell connections despite completing all formalities. He sought compensation for the loss suffered by farmers due to delay in getting tubewell connections.

“Since around one-fourth of the villages in the district are facing shortage of irrigation water, the farmers are left with the option of using tubewells,” says Mohan Singh of Jorkhera village.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has demanded release of all pending connections.

With an average cost of around Rs 1.50 lakh for a grid supply connection, the DHBVN has decided to introduce solar power connections for applications received between 2019- 2021, officials say. The cost of a solar connection is around 40 per cent lower than the traditional grid supply connection.

Ranjan Rao, Superintending Engineer, DHBVN, Palwal, said the process of releasing connections had been started after a gap of many years. Around 107 applications received in 2018 were likely to be disposed of within a month, he added.

