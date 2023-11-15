50 attacks a day: RWAs want civic body to designate spots for feeding stray dogs

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 14

With Gurugram reporting an average of around 50 attacks by stray dogs on a daily basis, several resident welfare associations (RWAs) have demanded penalisation for the feeding of dogs by residents.

Rs 10K assistance per tooth mark: HC The Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled on Tuesday that in cases involving dog bites, the financial assistance shall be a minimum of Rs 10,000 per tooth mark and a minimum of Rs 20,000 per 0.2 cm of wound

The state will be “primarily responsible” for paying compensation to the victims in cases involving stray animals

RWAs have moved to the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, seeking a solution for the stray dog menace, which according to a recent survey, is among the top five civic issues ailing the millennium city.

It may be noted according an affidavit filed by the civic body in High Court in June, there are more than 17,000 stray dogs in the city.

Seeking earmarking of spots in each area for the feeding of dogs, the RWAs have asked the MC to take stringent action against those doing so randomly in parks, in front of houses and in empty plots in residential areas.

This has been leading

to the concentration of stray dogs in specific areas, putting the lives of senior citizens, maids and children at risk.

“Several senior citizens have suffered injuries while being chased by stray dogs. Many cardiac patients terrified to even step out of their houses. We are not against animal rights but this is a serious issue. The MC should earmark spots for the feeding of stray canines,” said Praveen Yadav of United Gurugram RWAs.

Malibu town in Sector 47 is one of the worst affected societies in the area. It has around 200 dogs and is reporting maximum attacks.

“We have constituted a special dog committee and even made feeding points but people are not ready to abide by the rules as they are not being forced by the administration. We have a high population of peacocks as well and the dog attacks injure them as well,” said Vijay Nath, the president of an RWA.

The problem is rampant in old Gurugram HSVP sectors where a large number of senior citizens reside.

“The dogs stay in groups and make life miserable for us. If they can’t be relocated, we need to find a solution to ensure the safety of residents,” said Rakesh Jinsi, RWA president of Sector 17.

