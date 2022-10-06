50-bed health facility for devotees ahead of solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 5

A 50-bed temporary health facility will be set up at LNJP Hospital for devotees and visitors expected to reach Kurukshetra for the solar eclipse fair on October 25.

Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha said thousands of devotees and visitors were expected at the solar eclipse fair. To ensure adequate healthcare facilities to them, a 50-bed hospital will be set up. Directions had been issued to the Health Department officials to make timely arrangements, he added.

Sudha said guidelines had also been issued to the administrative officials.

