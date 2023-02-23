50-bed medical research centre to come up in F'bad

Faridabad, February 22

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, laid the foundation stone of a medical research centre on the campus of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute here today.

Highlighting the scientific achievements of the institute and its commitment towards biomedical innovations, Dr Singh congratulated the institute on the setting up of the research centre, which will be a 50-bed hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure for conducting observational cohort studies and Phase I and Phase II clinical trials.

Executive Director Prof Pramod Garg highlighted the achievements of the institute related to mother and child healthcare, vaccine development, tuberculosis, human microbiome, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and more.