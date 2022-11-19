50% bus fare waiver for visitors from 10 districts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattat today announced 50 per cent fare concession in state transport buses for passengers from 10 districts visiting Kurukshetra for the International Gita Jayanti celebrations between November 19 and December 6.

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav was celebrated every year in Kurukshetra. Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad participate in that festival.

Keeping in view the importance of the festival and to facilitate people’s travel, 50 per cent discount is being given in the fare of state transport buses.

On the recommendation of the Kurukshetra Development Board, earlier the fare concession was provided only to pilgrims from Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Jind and Kaithal districts.

The Transport Minister said now devotees from Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sonepat and Rohtak districts had also been extended the fare waiver benefit.