50% drop in copying cases in board exams

Rohtak, March 29
Board exams registered a 50 pc drop in copying cases this year as compared to previous year, said Dr VP Yadav, Chairman, Board of School Education, Haryana, while addressing a press conference at Bhiwani on Wednesday.
“Bar codes were used for the first time in Class X and XII exams. Certain hidden techniques were also employed to prevent copying this year. As a result, the cases of copying saw a drop of 50.86 per cent as compared to last year,” he said.
Yadav pointed out that as many as 3,076 cases of copying were registered in the board exams last year, while only 1,819 cases were found this year.
