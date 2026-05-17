50 Haryana youths to take cultural trip to Tripura

Under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) initiative of the Ministry of Education, 50 selected youths from the state will embark on an educational and cultural tour to Tripura from May 21 to 27. The National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, has been designated as the nodal institution for the state to conduct the programme.

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The primary objective of the programme is to promote cultural, educational and social exchange between the youngsters of Haryana and Tripura. The Yuva Sangam initiative aims to give participants an experience spanning five major “dimensions”. These are paryatan (tourism), parampara (tradition), pragati (development), paraspar sampark (people-to-people connect) and prodyogiki (technology). Through the exchange, participants will get an opportunity to closely observe Tripura’s cultural heritage, local traditions and development initiatives.

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The programme received more than 3,600 applications. Of these, 50 meritorious youths, comprising 25 male and 25 female participants, have been selected from 22 districts of the state, representing more than 25 universities.

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Pankaj Munjal, nodal officer, Yuva Sangam Phase–VI, said would not only serve as a cultural bridge between Haryana and Tripura but also strengthen the spirit of national integration and cultural harmony. The journey will be flagged-off from NIT-Kurukshetra on May 20.