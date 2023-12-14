50 hotspots identified to combat cybercrime

Chandigarh, December 13
In a major initiative to combat cybercrime, the Haryana Police have identified 50 hotspots across seven states in the country where cyber fraud cases are known to originate.
To effectively tackle such cases, teams have been deployed in these areas to not only control cyber frauds, but also apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
Spread across seven states
- Hotspot areas have been identified in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal and Telangana
- Most cyber frauds in state originate from Rajasthan, which has 21 hotspot areas for such activities
Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said most cyber frauds reported in Haryana originated from Rajasthan, which has 21 hotspot areas for such activities. Hotspots have also been identified in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal and Telangana. Kapur said cyber teams were regularly dispatched to those states to counter such activities.
A collaborative effort is being undertaken by nodal officers of banks and the Cyber Helpline 1930 team. This aims at freezing cyber criminals’ finances within the critical first hour of reported incidents.
