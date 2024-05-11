Rs 50-lakh dynamic lighting adds new dimension to Pehowa’s Sarasvati Dwar

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 10

Devotees and visitors who reach Pehowa from across the country to offer prayers for their ancestors and visit the Sarasvati Tirtha are set to get a new experience.

Evening attraction To increase evening attractions, the Kurukshetra Development Board has got colourful lights installed at the Dwar at a cost of over Rs 50 lakh.

The dwar will be illuminated with different themes and combinations of lightings on different occasions.

To increase evening attractions, the Kurukshetra Development Board has got dynamic lights installed at the famous Sarasvati Dwar at a cost of over Rs 50 lakh. The dwar will be illuminated with different themes and combinations of lightings on different occasions.

Madan Mohan Chhabra, chairman of 48-kos Tirtha Monitoring Committee, said, “Earlier, there was no lighting on the Sarasvati Dwar, but to increase evening attractions, new dynamic multi-coloured lights have been installed. The Dwar will be illuminated with different themes of lighting during fairs, festivals, Independence Day and Republic Day. A control room has been set up and the agency which has installed the lights will maintain these lights for the next five years.”

Pehowa is considered a place of great religious importance and lakhs of people reach Pehowa every year from different parts of the country to perform post-death rituals for their family members and offer prayers to their ancestors. However, stray cattle and poor sanitation conditions have also been a couple of major issues here and in the absence of entry gates, cattle enter the Tirtha and it presents a poor picture to visitors.

An official said, “Since 2013, the maintenance of the Tirtha was under the Municipal Committee, Pehowa. However, limited funds became an obstacle in the development of the Tirtha. For better management and monitoring, it should be handed over to the KDB once again.”

Madan Mohan Chhabra said, “Pehowa is a major Tirtha and a budget of Rs 10 crore is being spent on the infrastructural development and beautification. While a budget of over Rs 50 lakh has been spent on the lighting of the Dwar, about Rs 9.50 crore are being spent on the Tirtha. Under this major project, the work to improve infrastructure is on. The work to construct boundary wall and parking has been completed. All nine entry points will be gated and work related to landscaping, red sandstone on ghats, facade work, toilet blocks and lighting of the tirtha will be carried out.”

The work to construct 20 Sadariyan will be carried out in the second phase of the project for which a tender will be floated after the model code of conduct is lifted.

A new ghat at the eastern side will be constructed. The visitors and devotees will get a new experience soon and all efforts are being made to provide facilities to them,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra