50 more dengue cases in Hisar, total count 1,208

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 13

Fifty more cases of dengue have been detected in the district. With this, the total number of such patients in the district has gone up to 1,208, the highest over the last five years.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Subhash Khatraja said five dengue deaths had been reported in the district so far. He added that 4,169 samples had been taken so far, out of which 1,208 have tested positive for dengue. In all, 1,032 persons have recovered from dengue and there are 171 active cases in the district at present.

Dr Khatraja said fogging was done by the Health Department in areas adjoining Camp Chowk, Police Line, Rishi Nagar, Industrial Area and Shiv Colony.

“In view of the increasing dengue cases, the Health Department is making people aware about reasons behind the spread of dengue and various preventive measures. To control the spread of infection, fogging is being regularly done in affected areas. Oil is also being poured into water stagnating at various places in the city,” he said.

