50% women elected sarpanches in Panipat, 48% in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, November 15

Creating history, 50 per cent women candidates were elected for the post of sarpanch in Panipat while 48 per cent in Sonepat district.

Male kin take advantage of title The government’s decision to give 50 per cent quota to women in the PRI poll was appreciable. But, it is unfortunate that these women went back home after victory and their male family members are taking advantage of the ‘chaudhar’. — Savita Arya, Activist, Panipat

As many as 151 women sarpanches of the 318 will lead their villages in Sonepat, while 89 women sarpanches of the total 178 will lead their villages in Panipat district.

The state government has ensured that there should be 50 per cent representation of women in the Panchyati Raj Institutions (PRIs) polls.

The PRI elections in Panipat held in the first phase for the post of sarpanch and panch in 178 villages, of which 89 women candidates have become sarpanches in five blocks of the district, which is 50 per cent of the fixed quota, on November 2.

As many as 28 women sarpanches were elected in Israna block of Panipat, 17 out of 34 in Madlauda block; 18 out of 35 in Panipat block, 16 in Samalkha block while 10 were elected out of 21 in the Sanauli Khurd block of the district.

Besides, in Sonepat, the number of woman sarpanch is less than 50 per cent. As per the result announced on November 12, there were 317 sarpanches elected while in Juan-1village, residents boycotted the panchayat elections in eight blocks of the district.

As many as 26 women have been elected sarpanch in Gannaur block out of the total 53, 16 in Gohana block out of the total 34, 10 in Kathura block out of the total 20, 23 in Kharkhoda block out of the total 47; 16 in Mundlana block out of the total 34, 21 in Murthal block out of the total 43, 21 in Sonepat block out of the total 44 while 18 in Rai block of the total 41.

Savita Arya, a women activist in Panipat, said the government’s decision to give 50 per cent quota to women in PRI polls was appreciable. But it was very unfortunate that these women again went back home and their family members, including father, brother, father-in-law, husband were taking advantage of the ‘chaudhar’, she said.

“The women who contested and won the elections should come forward and take decisions on their own, then only the motive of their win will be fulfilled,” Savita said.

Vivek Chaudhary, CEO, Zila Parishad, Panipat, said the government had ensured 50 per cent representation of women in the PRI polls and in Panipat 50 per cent women had become sarpanch and panch.

Now, the same formula had been adopted in the zila parishad and block samiti elections, of which the result was to be announced on November 27.

