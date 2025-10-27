50 youths deported from US, maximum 16 from Karnal district

Another group of nearly 50 youths has been deported from the United States for illegal entry. Among the deported youths, 16 belong to Karnal district, 14 to Kaithal five to Kurukshetra and three to Jind. They were brought to Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Jind under police supervision and have been handed over to their family members after brief inquiry. Earlier this year between January and July, several youths of the state had been deported by the US.

As per the data available, most of the deported youths are between 25 and 40 years of age. However, the deported youths and their family members are in deep distress and aren’t speaking to anyone. The families who had pinned hopes on a better future abroad are now heartbroken and speechless. Many had sold their land or taken heavy loans to finance their journey to the US.

Confirming the deportation of 16 youths of Karnal district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said that these deported youth were handed over to Karnal police in Gurugram and now, they have further been handed over to their family members. They are Hasan (20), a resident of Popra, Rajat Pal (20) of Singoha, Jashandeep Singh (27) of Bansa, Tajinder Pal (20) of Peont, Harish (20) of Kalsi village, Ankur (26) of Rahra, Vikram (40) of Gauhgarh, Gurjant Singh (33) of Bilona, Sachin Malik (29) of Phurlak, Mahinder Singh (30) of Manura, Tushar (22) of Bastali, Nikhil (21) of Karsa Dod village, Manish (28) of Agnodh village, Priyanshu (20) of Bibipur Jattan village, Davinder Singh (39) of Nissing and Sawan of Gholpura village in the district, said the police.

Upasana, SP Kaithal, confirmed that 14 youths have been deported by the US and the police are verifying their background. “All have been handed over to their family members,” said the SP. They are Naresh Kumar (42) of Taragarh village, Karan Sharma (23) of Pidhal village, Mukesh (37) of Kaithal, Hritik Sharma (21) of Kaithal, Sukhbir Singh (45) of Jadola village, Amit Kumar (37) of Habri, Abhishek Kumar (22) of Buchi, Mohit (23) of Batta, Ashok Kumar (21) of Pabnawa, Ashish (27) of Sherda, Damanpreet (20) of Habri village, Parbhat Chand (29) of Sisla, Satnam (37) of Pehral and Diamond (25) of Munarehri village in Kaithal district. Besides, gangster Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakha, a resident of Titram village in Kaithal district and a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been deported from the US and arrested by the STF Ambala unit after completion of legal formalities. The youths from Kurukshetra are Happy (30), a resident of Pehowa, Pardeep (27) of Tikri, Aman Kumar (31) of Mathana, Vikram Singh (30) of Sector-3 Kurukshetra, and Paras Sharma (27) of Ismailbad of Kurukshetra district, said the police. Sources said some of them had been detained in US prisons for months after being caught by immigration authorities.

One youth revealed that he was arrested soon after crossing the Mexico-US border illegally and remained in prison until his deportation. Kaithal police spokesperson said deported youth Naresh of Taragah in Kaithal district was earlier booked under Excise Act in 2022.

Jind SP Kuldeep Singh said the three deported youths had been identified as Ajay, a resident of Bhairon Khera, Laabjot Singh, a resident of Nimnabad and Naveen, a resident of Pillukhera.

(With inputs from Deepender Deswal)