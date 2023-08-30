Rs 500-cr fund for regularised colonies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced Haryana Shahari Vikas Yojana for the development of basic amenities in unauthorised colonies after the state government decided to regularise such colonies.

An initial fund of Rs 500 crore would be kept from the Haryana Urban Development Fund, said Khattar while speaking during the last day of the monsoon session of the Assembly today.

He said the government had recently regularised 449 unauthorised colonies. Besides, the process of regularisation of 1,000 colonies was on. He said the fund would be in addition to the development charges levied on the residents of the regularised colonies and would be fully used for infrastructure development in the colonies.

