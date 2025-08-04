Rs 500 cr unpaid, will suspend Ayushman Bharat services: Pvt hospitals

Private hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme have announced the suspension of services from August 7, citing non-payment of dues.

As per private doctors, Rs 500 crore of nearly 600 private hospitals under the scheme remains pending with the government, due to which they have served an ultimatum. If the dues are not cleared, they will withdraw Ayushman-related services for patients from August 7. They have sent a letter to CEO Ayshman Bharat, highlighting the issue.

“We have served an ultimatum to the government, otherwise we have no option but to withdraw the services under Ayushman Bharat scheme from August 7,” said Dr Mahaveer P Jain, president Indian Medical Association (IMA), Haryana branch.

He said Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a prestigious scheme of the Prime Minister Narender Modi, is facing recurrent problems in Haryana due to the apathy of the government itself. “Time and again we have been apprising officials of irregular payments, at times delayed by 4-5 months. In a meeting with CM Nayab Saini on January 8, 2025, we were assured that all payments would be made in stipulated time of 15-days. We again had a meeting with the top officials of the state government on February 3 this year and again we were assured that all problems are being solved now and after March 10 all things would be fully streamlined. Unfortunately, none of these assurances have been fulfilled,” he said, adding that payments are still much delayed and irregular, unnecessary deductions are still being made, Processing of cases is also delayed.

Dr Jain said grievances were difficult to raise on the portal and NABH incentive of many hospitals has been cut under the guise of re-empanelment on the new portal.

“In view of all these persistent problems, it will not be possible for all empanelled hospitals to continue with Ayushman services. The responsibility of any inconvenience caused to the poor people of Haryana will lie completely on the shoulders of the state government,” he said.