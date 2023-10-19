Rs 500-crore plan for use of treated water

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

The state government has notified the reuse policy of treated wastewater, keeping in mind the rapidly depleting water resources, which involves the reuse of treated water for various applications, including thermal power plants, industries, construction, horticulture and irrigation.

The Irrigation and Water Resources Department has prepared a project with an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. In the initial phase, this project aims to cover 27 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a capacity of 339.50 MLD (million litres per day). Additionally, treated wastewater from three STPs — Ladwa (7 MLD), Pehowa (8 MLD), and Shahabad (11.50 MLD) is being used for irrigation and agricultural purposes.

At present, there is an efficient collaboration between the Public Health Engineering Department, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, urban local bodies and the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, which have developed a joint strategy to utilise treated wastewater effectively.

As many as 176 STPs/CETPs have been constructed by these departments, which are capable of treating 2,104.30 MLD of wastewater, of which 1,429.38 MLD is being generated. Currently, 199.24 MLD of treated effluent is being used for non-potable applications. Further, an action plan has been prepared to utilise 975.12 (56.69 per cent of the treated wastewater generated) MLD-treated wastewater by 2025 and 1,100.84 MLD by 2028.