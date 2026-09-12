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Home / Haryana / 500-drone show to mark launch of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan in Kurukshetra

500-drone show to mark launch of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan in Kurukshetra

Month-long campaign to mark PM Modi’s 25-year public service journey; Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to attend event

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 05:18 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra to host 2nd drone show of the year on September 17. File photo
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A drone show will be organised in Kurukshetra on September 17 to mark the beginning of the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

As per the information, the sky near Brahma Sarovar will be illuminated with 500 synchronised drones, which will form different formations showcasing the development and achievements of the BJP government in Haryana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year public service journey.

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This will be the second drone show in Kurukshetra this year. Earlier, in April, a grand drone show was organised on the occasion of the two-day state-level Baisakhi Mahotsav.

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District Information and Public Relations Officer Narender Singh said a nearly 10-minute-long aerial display would be organised in Kurukshetra, with hundreds of citizens and dignitaries expected to gather to witness the show.

“The show will display the achievements and development works of the Haryana government and the journey of PM Modi. Visitors will sit at Purushottampura Baag, Aarti Sthal and the ghats, while the drones will take off near the Tirupati Balaji Temple,” he said.

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest at the event. Besides the drone show, various other programmes, including the making of a huge rangoli, lighting of diyas and a blood donation camp, will also be organised.

Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ would be held across the state from September 17 to October 17.

Meena said a meeting was held regarding the drone show on Friday evening. Applications were invited from renowned agencies for organising the show, and the agencies were asked to submit their applications, including details of terms and budget, to the district administration by September 12. Based on these applications, an agency would be hired for the drone show.

Besides this, Brahma Sarovar would be illuminated with colourful lights, while city residents, public representatives, and local social and religious organisations are being invited to attend the event in large numbers.

Meena added a committee had also been constituted to ensure smooth preparations and timely arrangements for the show.

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