500 drones light up Brahma Sarovar sky as Seva Sankalp Abhiyan begins in Kurukshetra

A spectacular drone show was organised at Brahma Sarovar as part of ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Thursday evening.

The night sky was illuminated as 500 synchronised drones formed displays depicting developmental projects, initiatives and programmes of the BJP government.

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Hundreds of Kurukshetra residents and dignitaries attended the show.

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The aerial display opened with a map of the country and also featured various programmes such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.

The show also depicted the hydrogen train, Operation Sindoor and Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, along with portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahatma Gandhi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan has been launched today. All sections of society across the country have been participating in the campaign. The PM has dedicated his life to the development of the nation and the upliftment of the last person in the queue.”

As part of the ‘Aashirwad ka Diya’ event, the Chief Minister lit a diya, performed the maha aarti and attended the drone show at Brahma Sarovar.

The Chief Minister appreciated and honoured blood donors and flagged off mobile medical unit vans.

He said, “The state government has been making continuous efforts to strengthen healthcare facilities, motivate citizens to donate blood voluntarily and improve facilities at blood banks.”

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted various welfare schemes and initiatives launched by the BJP government and said the Prime Minister had set a target to develop the country into a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“During the one-month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a series of programmes including sanitation drives, tree plantation drives, health check-up camps and other welfare programmes will be organised. The campaign aims to take this spirit of service to every section of society and unite the general public with the resolve for a Viksit Bharat. I call upon all social and religious organisations to participate actively in the campaign,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced the construction of a circuit house near Brahma Sarovar at a cost of Rs 120 crore. He said the circuit house would help strengthen facilities for tourists and devotees coming to Kurukshetra from across the country.

BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena and several other officials and BJP leaders attended the event.