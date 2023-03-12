500-m stretch on Delhi-Gurugram eway to be shut for three months

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 11

The 500-m stretch from Shiv Murti up to the Rajokri flyover on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway will be closed for three months to facilitate the construction of a flyover and two underpasses, raising a fear of traffic snarls on the already busy road.

The stretch already is among the most congested on the highway and now its closure is expected to increase the waiting time to double.

The traffic will be diverted and the Delhi Police are promising smooth management. Even the Gurugram police have started working on a plan to deal with traffic congestion, which is expected to be stretched to the city for the next 90 days. Over 75,000 vehicles ply on the stretch daily.

According to the police, vehicles on the highway will be diverted towards slip roads constructed by NHAI next to the carriageway towards Delhi.

SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “We will divert the traffic to the newly constructed slip roads. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) needs 90 days to complete the work. We will issue an NOC for construction in a day or two.”

“It’s already a busy stretch and with the highway being closed, the traffic situation is likely to get worse. We will be working out a plan to ensure that the traffic congestion does not clog the highway. More traffic cops will be on duty, especially on the Rajokri border, to manage the situation,” said a senior traffic cop from Gurugram.

The closure near Shiv Murti is meant to allow projects that will connect South Delhi with Dwarka.

According to NHAI officials, one of the underpasses will connect the Dwarka expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, while the other will connect the Dwarka link road with NH 48. The flyover will pass above them, connecting points near the CNG pump and near Shiv Murti.

Traffic to be diverted to slip roads

We will divert the vehicular traffic to the newly constructed slip roads. The NHAI needs 90 days to complete the construction of a flyover and two underpasses. We will issue an NOC for the work in a day or two. — SS Yadav, special commissioner of police (traffic)