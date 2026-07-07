500 take part in International AI, cybersecurity conclave at Mahendragarh varsity

A 10-day international conclave on Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and emerging technologies, organised by the Centre for Innovation and Incubation of the Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, began on Sunday.

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More than 500 participants, including students, researchers, scientists, academicians, industry experts and cybersecurity professionals, are taking part in the conclave. It aims to strengthen awareness of cybersecurity, promote innovation in emerging technologies and create new employment and career opportunities for students through interactions with leading experts and industry professionals.

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Dr Muralidhar Nayak Bhukya, director of the centre for innovation and incubation, said the inaugural session was chaired by Ashok Kumar, vice-chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana.

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Delivering the keynote address, Prof G K Goswami said countries such as the USA have invested for decades in developing cyber and AI capabilities by nurturing global talent.

“As technology advances, conventional crimes are increasingly transforming into sophisticated cybercrimes, making data protection one of the most pressing priorities of the digital era,” he said.

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He stressed the need for an education model that balances academics with industry exposure, suggesting a 60:40 ratio between curriculum-based education and industry-oriented learning. Prof Goswami said the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has strengthened the integration of law and technology, with electronic evidence now playing a significant role in the justice delivery system.

He expressed hope that the conclave would help students explore emerging career opportunities, including the role of Data Protection Officers (DPOs), while developing a deeper understanding of technology and law.

He also observed that cybercriminals operating from distant locations across the world can commit offences within seconds, while law enforcement agencies often face major challenges in identifying and prosecuting them.

“The emergence of Artificial Intelligence has made cyber threats even more complex,” he said, adding that excessive dependence on technology could weaken human intelligence and critical thinking, making it one of the greatest concerns of the future.

In his presidential address, CUH vice-chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar said cybersecurity has become an indispensable requirement for every department, institution and educational establishment.

Referring to the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence, he said that while AI offers immense opportunities, it also presents significant challenges. He informed the gathering that the university is planning to introduce AI-related courses across all departments to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills.

“AI should be used as a tool rather than becoming a substitute for human intelligence,” he said. The VC urged students to understand both the opportunities and the challenges associated with AI and cybersecurity.