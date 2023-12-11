500 tax defaulters owe Sonepat MC Rs 100 crore

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, December 10

Tightening the noose over property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation has prepared a list of 500 defaulters who owe over Rs 100 crore tax to the civic body.

The MC has now started serving notices to the defaulters and launched a sealing campaign against them. As per data, as many as 1.89 lakh properties are registered in MC records, of which 1,631 are agricultural units, 12,297 are commercial, 2,663 industrial, 1,272 institutional, 9,431 mix-use units, 94,799 residential houses, 68,493 vacant plots and 1,001 units fall under special category.

The recovery of property tax has been going on at a slow pace and the MC has so far achieved only 30 per cent of its target of Rs 30 crore during Financial Year 2023-24.

The government has directed all municipalities in the state to pace up the recovery of property tax.

MC Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena had directed the taxation branch to prepare defaulters’ list and asked them to pace up the collection.

The MC has prepared a list of around 500 such defaulters who individually owe more than Rs 3 lakh or more property tax to the civic body.

MC’s Zonal Taxation Officer (ZTO) Rajender Kumar had set the target to recover Rs 30 crore as a property tax in the current Financial Year budget but recovery has been very slow and less than Rs 10 crore has been received so far.

Notices are being served to all the defaulters with warnings to deposit their pending dues at the earliest or face sealing, the ZTO said. MC chief Meena said the 500 defaulters owe over Rs 100 crore as property tax to the MC. “We have decided to pace up the recovery as only four months of the current financial year are pending,” Meena added.

A special sealing plan has been launched to seal the properties of major defaulters, he said. Two teams would be formed for the purpose, one would follow ensure recoveries from government departments and the other from the remaining entities, Meena said.

