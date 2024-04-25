500 units of blood collected at camp

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 24

A blood donation camp was organised by Nirankari Mission at the Nirankari Bhawan today. The medical team had to turn away a few enthusiastic volunteers as they said they had already collected nearly 500 units of blood.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the camp. He said the mission was dedicated to humanity. “The mission works not only for humanity, but consistently strives for environmental cleanliness, water conservation, and through spirituality, works to bring peace to the world,” said the CM.

The mission’s zonal incharge Satish Hans welcomed the CM and informed him that blood donation camps had been organised at 230 places on the occasion of human unity day.

Hans said the mission was dedicated not only to spiritual awakening but also to the welfare of mankind, engaging in social welfare activities. “Under this initiative, nearly 13 lakh units of blood have been donated so far,” he added.

A team of doctors from Kalpana Chawla Government Medical Collegel and another from District Civil Hospital conducted the camp.

