500 units of blood collected at camp

Karnal, April 24
A blood donation camp was organised by Nirankari Mission at the Nirankari Bhawan today. The medical team had to turn away a few enthusiastic volunteers as they said they had already collected nearly 500 units of blood.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the camp. He said the mission was dedicated to humanity. “The mission works not only for humanity, but consistently strives for environmental cleanliness, water conservation, and through spirituality, works to bring peace to the world,” said the CM.
The mission’s zonal incharge Satish Hans welcomed the CM and informed him that blood donation camps had been organised at 230 places on the occasion of human unity day.
Hans said the mission was dedicated not only to spiritual awakening but also to the welfare of mankind, engaging in social welfare activities. “Under this initiative, nearly 13 lakh units of blood have been donated so far,” he added.
A team of doctors from Kalpana Chawla Government Medical Collegel and another from District Civil Hospital conducted the camp.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
The ECI has invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the ...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...