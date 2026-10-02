5,000 people to join in mega cleanup drive in Yamunanagar on October 7

Around 5,000 people are expected to participate in a Swachhata Mahakumbh to be organised by the Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) on October 7.

A team from Guinness World Records will also be present at the site to record the simultaneous participation of such a large number of people in a cleanliness drive.

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Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, along with officials of MC, inspected various locations in Model Town, including Nehru Park and Dasehra Ground on Thursday. He prepared a route map for the cleanliness drive and assigned duties to officials.

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“As part of the drive, all streets and main roads in Nehru Park will be cleaned. The area has been divided into sectors,” said Parsad.

He added that the Haryana Swachh Mahakumbh would be held in all districts of the state, and more than 5,000 people would simultaneously clean the area in every district.

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“Those interested in participating in the

Swachh Mahakumbh can register online at safaimahakumbh.merakiadvertising.studio/apply until October 3. As many as 3,630 people from Yamunanagar have registered till Thursday,” said Parsad.

Mayor Suman Bahamani said public participation was paramount in building a clean and beautiful Yamunanagar. “The Swachh Mahakumbh will provide citizens with an opportunity to fulfil their responsibility towards cleanliness,” the Mayor added.

The Municipal Commissioner also held a meeting with councillors and officials at the MC office and discussed the preparations in detail.

He urged all councillors to encourage as many people as possible from their wards to join the campaign. The MC Commissioner added that in addition to MC officials and employees, officials and employees from various government departments, social and religious organisations, voluntary organisations, school and college students, and city residents would participate in the Swachh Mahakumbh.

He instructed officials to ensure that necessary arrangements for sanitation, security, traffic management, and other arrangements were completed in a timely manner for the campaign’s success.

“The Swachh Mahakumbh is not merely a one-day cleanliness drive, but an effort to raise awareness among citizens about cleanliness and strengthen their sense of collective responsibility,” the Municipal Commissioner said.

He also appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers to make the campaign a success.