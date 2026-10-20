DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 5,000-year-old grooming secret: Harappan pot from Haryana’s Banawali held herbal shampoo, soap traces

5,000-year-old grooming secret: Harappan pot from Haryana’s Banawali held herbal shampoo, soap traces

Evidence from the civilisation also points to an awareness of personal appearance and grooming

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:40 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The official said terracotta figurines recovered from Harappan sites depict women with varied hairstyles, suggesting that considerable attention was paid to hair arrangement and adornment.
Advertisement

Evidence recovered from the Harappan site in Banawali village indicates that pre-Harappan people living in the region were equally keen on hair and skin care. Archaeologists have found evidence of shampoo-like products and traces of preparation of herbal soap during one of the excavations at the Harappan site in Banawali, which is part of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Dr Narender Parmar, Deputy Director with Haryana State Archaeology Department, said traces related to soap and shampoo were discovered during previous excavations. He said the evidence was collected from a pot recovered from the Harappan site during excavations in the 1990s. Samples taken from the pot were sent to Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) in Lucknow.

Advertisement

Dr Parmar said examination of certain objects had revealed evidence of a mixture involving saponin-bearing plants, amla (Emblica officinalis) and shikakai (Acacia rugata) preparations that may have been used for cleansing hair and the body. Such plant-based ingredients continue to be used in herbal soaps and hair-care products even today, reflecting the enduring relevance of traditional knowledge of natural cleansing agents, he said.

Advertisement

Dr Parmar told The Tribune that it indicates that people living in the region about 5,000 years ago knew how to use natural ingredients for hair care and personal hygiene. The findings drew the attention of visitors, including the Chief Minister, at an exhibition organised during the Rakhigarhi festival, he added. The evidence suggests that the people of the Saraswati-Indus civilisation had knowledge of using natural resources not only for food and other necessities but also for personal grooming and cleanliness.

Evidence from the civilisation also points to an awareness of personal appearance and grooming. The official said terracotta figurines recovered from Harappan sites depict women with varied hairstyles, suggesting that considerable attention was paid to hair arrangement and adornment.

Advertisement

The evidence of shampoo-like preparations at Banawali further indicates that people may have used specialised natural products to clean and care for their hair. “These findings offer insights into the daily lives of the inhabitants of the Saraswati-Indus civilisation, showing that their achievements extended beyond urban planning, water management and trade to include personal hygiene and beauty practices,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts