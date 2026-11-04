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Home / Haryana / 50,000 kg of adulterated sweets, paneer destroyed

50,000 kg of adulterated sweets, paneer destroyed

170 food samples fail quality tests during special inspection drive

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Tribune News Service
Haryana, Updated At : 01:09 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has intensified its crackdown on food adulteration ahead of Diwali, with authorities destroying around 50,000 kg of adulterated sweets and fake paneer during raids across the state.

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a special inspection drive on October 1. So far, 1,288 samples of sweets, khoya, milk, paneer and other food items have been collected, of which 861 have been tested. As many as 170 samples failed to meet prescribed standards, including 140 found substandard and 30 declared unsafe for human consumption.

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The department has also begun uploading the names and addresses of shopkeepers and vendors whose samples have failed on the official FDA Haryana portal to alert consumers.

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Rao said joint teams of the police and food safety officials were conducting regular raids, while vehicles transporting food products were being checked at state borders and along major routes. Special surveillance was also being maintained to prevent the use of prohibited colours in sweets.

The government has directed strict enforcement of the ban on the manufacture and sale of analogue paneer. Sweet shops, restaurants and sweet packaging boxes have also been asked to clearly specify whether sweets are prepared using desi ghee or edible oil.

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To speed up testing, food analysis laboratories in Karnal and Chandigarh have been directed to submit reports within 48 hours on priority. Five mobile food testing laboratories have also been deployed across the state for on-the-spot testing.

The minister urged consumers to report suspected food adulteration through the FoSCoS portal (www.foscos.gov.in) or email at jcfood.fda-hry@gov.in.

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