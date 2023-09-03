501 cases of immigration fraud registered

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, September 2

As many as 501 cases of immigration fraud have been registered in the state till August 27 this year, of which 396 were registered between April 18 and August 27.

As per data procured from the IG office, Ambala Range, 501 cases have been registered and 355 people have been arrested.

While 150 cases were registered in Ambala, 104 were registered in Kurukshetra, followed by Karnal (67), Kaithal (59), Yamunanagar (37) and Panipat (24).

In April, Home Minister Anil Vij constituted an SIT headed by IG Ambala Range Sibash Kabiraj to deal with cases of immigration fraud in the state.

A spurt in the registration of cases was witnessed after the SIT was constituted. While 105 cases were registered and 42 accused were arrested between January 1 and April 17, the figures jumped to 396 cases and 313 arrests between April 18 and August 27.

“The agents target people desperate to go abroad, but don’t have the required qualifications. They misguide and assure them that they don’t have to pay the money in advance and can pay once they reach abroad,” said an official associated with the investigation. “The aspirants are sent through illegal routes and once they reach some other country, the agents start pressuring their families to provide money for their further journey. In several cases, the agents leave them in the lurch. In some cases, fake visas and tickets were given to people

“Initially, a large number of complainants started approaching the IG’s office, where officials would mark their complaints and guide them. Since the complaints are to be registered in their respective districts, the complainants now visit the police stations of their respective areas and the SP’s office,” said ASI Parveen Kumar, spokesperson for the IG’s office.

“The cases are being monitored regularly by the IG’s office and the SIT keeps seeking updates. Disciplinary action is also taken against police personnel in case of any negligence during investigation,” he said.

1,947 cases in 5 years

As many as 1,947 cases have been registered in the past five years. Karnal has reported 556 cases, Kurukshetra 419, Ambala 359, Kaithal 177 and Yamunanagar 156.

Ambala resident meets Vij

A resident of Ambala Cantonment met Home Minister Anil Vij today and claimed that he had been duped of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to the US. A fake visa and ticket were given to his son by an agent and he was kept in Bengaluru for two days. On getting suspicious, the complainant demanded his money back, but the agent refused to return it. The minister has handed over the case to the SIT for probe.

