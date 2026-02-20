502 liquor boxes seized from truck in Panipat, 2 arrested

As many as 502 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were seized from a blue Canter truck at Sector-40 parking in the city on Thursday. The police have arrested two persons, who were allegedly involved in liquor smuggling by posing as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Satish Vats, DSP Headquarters, said that the team of CIA-1 headed by ASI Anil Kumar was on patrolling duty near the toll plaza on NH-44. He received a tip-off about the liquor truck parked in Sector-40. The police team reached the spot along with Inspector Arvind Dagar, Excise Department, and noticed the parked truck. It was painted blue and ‘police’ was written in front of it. Two persons in CRPF uniform were taking rest in the truck. The police found liquor boxes in the vehicle and demanded a valid permit and documents from them about the liquor boxes, but they failed to provide those.

The police team seized two CRPF identity cards from them on which Rajender Singh and Sukhwinder Singh were mentioned. The accused have been identified as Monu of Khojkipur village in Bapoli area, who posed as Rajinder Singh, and Sandeep of Atta village in Samalkha of the district, who posed as Sukhwinder Singh.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that they were using fake IDs, CRPF uniforms and blue colour truck to dodge investigation agencies.

According to the police record, 4,608 quarter bottles in 96 boxes, 2,040 half bottles in 85 boxes, 420 bottles in 35 boxes and 6,864 beer cans in 286 boxes were seized.

The police have registered a case under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections of the Excise Act. DSP Vats said that the accused brought this liquor from Patiala in Punjab and were on their way to supply it in Bihar. For supplying it, they got Rs 25,000 per person per visit, the DSP added.

They had supplied illegal liquor to Bihar two times earlier, but due to the blue-coloured vehicle and uniform, no one doubted them, the DSP said.

The accused were produced in court on Thursday which sent them to five-day police custody, DSP Vats said.