505 Haryana govt schools with poor board results identified

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 13

To boost the results of Classes X and XII in government schools this year, the Education Department has identified 505 government schools in the state which gave poor results last year.

Principals given targets to improve results These schools have been asked to improve their performance in the upcoming board examinations. Principals of these schools have been given a target to improve the results by a minimum 20 per cent, Rajpal, District Education Officer

In these schools, the pass percentage of Class X examinations was lower than 33 per cent, while it was less than 50 per cent for Class XII. Out of these schools, 25 are from Karnal district.

Principals of these schools have been asked to improve their performance. They have been given different tasks, including focusing on weak students as well as holding extra classes.

For Haryana, Class X and XII board performance has always been a cause for concern.“During a state-level meeting that was held on Thursday in Karnal, was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (ADC) of the department Dr Mahabir Singh, Director of the department Dr Anshaj Singh and Chairman of the Board of School Education Haryana Dr VP Yadav. These schools have been asked to improve their performance in the upcoming board examinations. The principals of these schools have been given a target to improve the results by a minimum 20 per cent,” said Rajpal, District Education Officer (DEO).

Thje principals have also been asked to look into the reasons behind the falling performance and improve on it. The subject in which most students failed last year will be given more importance and suitable learning strategies will be adopted.

“The attendance of weak students will be ensured in regular as well as extra classes, which will help in improving the results,” said the DEO.