509 schools to be named after martyrs on I-Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

On Independence Day, as a tribute to the martyrs, the state government will pay homage to them by changing the names of 509 government schools. These schools will carry the names of the martyrs, who served as a source of inspiration to youngsters.

Starting from August 15, the names of 509 government schools will be formally changed to honour the Haryana’s valiant soldiers who laid down their lives in defence of the nation. This change will be reflected in all records and on the official website of the Education Department from the midnight of August 14.

Last year, on August 15, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala visited the home of martyr Nishant Malik from Dhandheri village in the Hansi region, who sacrificed his life in J&K. On the same day, the name of the village school was changed to commemorate the martyr. Now, 358 high or senior secondary schools and 151 middle or primary schools in the state will carry the names of martyrs.