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Home / Haryana / 509 vehicles impounded in Jhajjar over pollution, rule violations

509 vehicles impounded in Jhajjar over pollution, rule violations

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 09:50 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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A traffic cop issues challan to a vehicle driver in Jhajjar.
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The Jhajjar police have impounded 509 vehicles over the past few days for violating pollution-control norms and other prescribed rules, particularly in Bahadurgarh industrial town, which borders Delhi. The vehicles include 81 heavy vehicles, while most of the remaining ones are motorcycles.

The action was carried out to control air pollution, protect the environment and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

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Bahadurgarh Traffic Inspector Satish Kumar said the police were taking action in accordance with the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The drive aims at ensuring compliance with the rules and orders governing vehicle operations in the National Capital Region (NCR).

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The police have also appealed to owners of old BS-I, BS-II, BS-III and BS-IV vehicles to check their vehicles’ eligibility under the applicable NCR regulations, taking into account their category, fuel type and age.

Owners have been advised to contact the Transport Department for information about the government’s vehicle scrapping scheme and the benefits available under it. Those eligible can get their old vehicles scrapped through authorised scrapping centres and avail themselves of the applicable benefits.

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The police have urged the motorists and transporters to keep their vehicle documents complete, comply with applicable emission standards and avoid violating traffic and environmental regulations.

The police said adherence to government rules and the use of available scrapping scheme benefits could help control pollution. Maintaining a clean environment was a collective responsibility.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal said it was time to immediately scrap diesel vehicles that were over 10 years old and petrol vehicles that were over 15 years old. Older vehicles not only cause excessive air pollution but are also more expensive to maintain and unsafe from a road safety perspective.

District Transport Officer Ravish Hooda said arrangements had been made at RVSF centres for the safe scrapping of vehicles. The process will help reduce pollution, lower the incidence of road accidents and enable the recycling of reusable vehicle materials.

He warned that the vehicle owners who failed to get their old vehicles scrapped at RVSF centres at the earliest could face strict legal action as per the rules.

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