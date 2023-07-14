Rs 50K/acre relief sought for farmers

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 13

Congress state president Udai Bhan said the state government should give a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers for damaged crops. He said at least 15 lakh should be given as a financial help to the family members of the persons, who had lost their lives due to the rains or flood waters.

“The government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the casualty caused by the floods. It is a meager amount. At least Rs 15 lakh assistance should be given to the deceased’s family,” said Udai Bhan.

