Rs 50K/acre relief sought for farmers

Yamunanagar, July 13
Congress state president Udai Bhan said the state government should give a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers for damaged crops. He said at least 15 lakh should be given as a financial help to the family members of the persons, who had lost their lives due to the rains or flood waters.
“The government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the casualty caused by the floods. It is a meager amount. At least Rs 15 lakh assistance should be given to the deceased’s family,” said Udai Bhan.
