50K saplings to be planted in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 3

To increase greenery, about 50,000 saplings will be planted in Ambala Cantonment.

Home Minister Anil Vij said, “It has been decided to plant over 50,000 saplings to beautify and increase greenery in the city. About 25 locations have been finalised for the project which would be carried out with the help of the Forest Department and the Municipal Council Ambala Sadar.”

To protect the plants, over 5,000 guards would be deployed, for which cooperation has been sought from socio-religious organisations, NGOs and market bodies.

#Ambala #anil vij