51.7% posts vacant in medical colleges

Chandigarh: There is a 51.7 per cent staff shortage in five medical colleges run by the Haryana Government, with Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Chhainsa, Faridabad, recording the highest number of vacant posts at 78.8 per cent in the state. Equally in poor state in this regard are 36 Aarohi Model schools, which were started in educationally backward blocks of the state, with 71.7 per cent vacancies at the level of principals, post graduate teachers (PGTs) and trained graduate teachers (TGTs). There are 9,047 sanctioned posts in the five state government-run medical colleges in Rohtak, Karnal, Nuh, Sonepat and Faridabad, and out of these, 4,679 (51.7 per cent) are lying vacant.

9.65L yellow ration cards cancelled

Chandigarh: The Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), a flagship programme of the Khattar government, has led to the cancellation of 9.65 lakh yellow cards in last two years. Pensions of 37,041 persons have also been discontinued under this verification programme. The CM said under the criteria adopted by the government, yellow ration cards were given to families with annual income up to Rs 1.8 lakh. He added that the verification of self-declared income in the PPP database was done through an online system and corroborated with the income tax returns of the last three years. The data is also checked through payments made to farmers for procurement of agricultural produce on e-kharid and annual power consumption.

Rise in extortion, blackmailing cases

Chandigarh: There was a rise of 19.4% in the cases of extortion and blackmailing, a 14.7% rise in rape incidents and a 5% jump in cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in Haryana in 2022. The government submitted the crime data during the question hour. A total of 361 cases of extortion and blackmailing were registered in 2021, which jumped to 431 in 2022, a rise of 19.4 per cent. There were 1,716 rape cases registered in 2021, which jumped to 1,968 in 2022, a rise of 14.7 per cent. Under Section 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, there were 1,293 FIRs in 2021, which rose to 1,358 in 2022, a rise of 5%. There was a dip in murders, dacoities and riots. Bhartesh Singh Thakur