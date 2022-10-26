51 gangs of criminals busted in 10 months, say Yamunanagar cops

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 25

Cracking the whip on criminals, the police have claimed to have busted 51 gangs, including those involved in vehicle thefts and snatchings, in Yamunanagar district over the past around 10 months.

The police also arrested 139 accused associated with these gangs and seized about Rs 1.50 crore from them.

According to information, as many as 278 motorcycles have been recovered from vehicle theft gangs between January 1 and October 19 this year by the crime units of various police stations in the district .

Three cars, four tractors, three trucks/tippers and one earthmoving machine have also been recovered from them. “As many as 42 gangs involved in the work of vehicle theft have been busted, solving 140 cases of vehicle theft. The police arrested 96 accused in this connection and recovered Rs 78, 58,000 from them,” said Chamkaur Singh, spokesman of the district police. Similarly, the police bused four gangs involved in burglary and arrested 16 accused, solving 15 cases. The police also recovered Rs 19.62 lakh from the accused in this connection.

According to information, the police also busted three gangs of snatchers arresting 11 accused and solving 13 cases of snatching during this period. The police also recovered Rs 65,000 from them.

The police also busted a gang of thieves and a gang of decoits and arrested 16 accused of both gangs.

After busting these gangs, the police solved seven cases and recovered about Rs 50,21,700 from them. Chamkaur Singh further said, “In the past 10 months, the district police have busted 51 gangs and arrested 139 accused recovering about Rs 1,49,81,000 from them.”

“The district police under the guidance of SP Mohit Handa is doing a commendable job. The slogan of seva, suraksha and sahyog has come true. He wants to bring crime rate to zero and the district police are working with the same vision,” said Chamkaur Singh. SP Mohit Handa said all this was possible due to the teamwork. “The police are working tirelessly to nail the criminals, so that the confidence of the people increases in the police and the people feel safe,” said the SP.

