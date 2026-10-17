5,100 students form human chain in Jhajjar

Students from various schools formed a massive human chain at the Cricket Stadium here on Friday, conveying a message of unity and collective commitment to building a developed India by 2047 under the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

Organised by the Education Department, the event highlighted the role of students in nation-building, social cohesion and public participation. Former minister Om Prakash Dhankar, Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal, Zila Parishad chairman Kaptan Singh Birdhana and BJP district president Vikas Valmiki were among those present.

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“As many as 5,100 students formed the human chain in a disciplined manner, demonstrating their commitment to the vision of a developed and self-reliant India. A human rangoli was also created to raise awareness about environmental protection, the sustainable use of natural resources and the promotion of Indian culture. The artistic display creatively depicted the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047,” said Dinesh Kumar, District Information and Public Relations Officer, Jhajjar.

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District Education Officer Ratinder Singh, District Elementary Education Officer Rajbala Malik and District Project Coordinator Anil Sharma coordinated the arrangements.