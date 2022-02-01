Rs 515 cr proposed for mid-day meal scheme in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed officers of the Department of Elementary Education to study the positive effect on the health of schoolstudents after providing them fortified flour and oil.

Kaushal was presiding over a meeting of the State Level Steering-cum-Monitoring Committee of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (mid-day meal) scheme through video conferencing here today.

The Chief Secretary said there should be a correlation between the budget and expenditure approved by the department for the scheme. He told the officers that the main objective of implementing the scheme was to ensure the enrolment of students in elementary education along with their regular attendance, as well as to enhance their nutrition.

A total budget of Rs 515 crore was proposed for the year 2022-23 in the meeting, out of which the Union Government would share Rs 194.52 crore and the state government would share Rs 320.48 crore.

It also came to light during the meeting that there were 14,441 government schools in the state where the students were provided food made of wheat, rice and bajra, besides milk so that their body could get all nutrients. It was informed at the meeting that during Covid-19, dry ration was provided to the eligible schoolstudents in sealed packets after sanitising it. The food expenses have also been deposited in the bank accounts of these students.

