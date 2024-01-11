516 mishaps, 282 deaths on Panipat roads in 2023

Panipat, January 10
The police have collected Rs 9.69 crore fine from 1.11 lakh traffic rule violators, mostly for wrong-lane driving, in 2023. Despite collections of over Rs 2 lakh daily from violators, 282 people were killed in 516 accidents in the district last year.
The police launched several campaigns to stop wrong-lane driving and challaned 19,421 vehicles, including 15,695 trucks, 617 buses and 3,109 other vehicles last year. It also challaned 7,847 for not wearing helmet, 1,762 for triple riding on two-wheelers and 235 for drunk driving and other violations, including speeding.
SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said the maximum accidents were reported on highways and the main reasons behind the accidental deaths were pedestrian crossing on NH-44, wrong-lane driving by heavy vehicles and not wearing helmet. As per the Motor Vehicles Act, only the left lane was meant for heavy vehicles, he said.
“This year, we have decided to reduce accident deaths and our traffic wing has started working on it. Cases are being registered against those opening illegal cuts on highways. We have also taken up the issue with the NHAI about 10 accident-prone areas and asked it to increase the height of railings up to 2 metres,” he added.
