52-acre varsity land dispute triggers fresh controversy

A dispute over 52 acres linked to Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) in Sirsa has intensified, with local residents and political leaders raising concerns over a proposed transfer of rights related to the property and its implications for the university's future expansion.

An agreement dated March 14, 2026, has brought the matter back into focus. It stipulates that rights linked to the land would be transferred at Rs 60 lakh per acre if the ongoing legal battle is decided in favour of the claimants. At that rate, the 52-acre parcel would be valued at Rs 31.2 crore.

Advertisement

The land's current market value has been estimated at around Rs 20 crore per acre, although the figure has not been independently verified. If accurate, the total value of the land could be around Rs 1,000 crore, highlighting a sharp difference between the two valuations.

Advertisement

The agreement was signed between Raj Kumar and Balbir, members of the family of late Prabhat Ram, and Dilbag Singh of Sikanderpur village. Under its terms, Dilbag Singh would pursue the litigation and bear all related expenses. The document provides for the transfer of rights if the claimants succeed in court.

The claimants maintain that their family had possession of the land before 1942-43. The dispute stems from earlier court proceedings, and CDLU has challenged a previous order before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The case is still pending.

Advertisement

The issue has also acquired a political dimension. JJP Youth state president Digvijay Singh Chautala on Tuesday alleged that the Haryana Government was attempting to benefit private builders at the expense of the university. He claimed pressure was being exerted to weaken the administration's legal fight and said the JJP would launch an agitation and pursue legal remedies to safeguard the land.

Surendra Bhatia, secretary of the Nagrik Parishad, Sirsa, said the land should remain with CDLU as it was crucial for the education of thousands of students and for meeting the university's future expansion requirements. He suggested that the government could provide alternative agricultural land to the tenants.

CDLU Registrar Dr Sunil Kumar said the university had filed an appeal and would continue to contest the matter in court. As the case was sub judice, the final decision would depend on the outcome of the legal proceedings, he added.