52 declared property tax defaulters in Sonepat

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, March 30
The Municipal Corporation (MC), Sonepat, has declared 52 persons as property tax defaulters in the city. They allegedly haven’t deposited the tax for a long time despite notices served to them.
Property tax amounting to Rs 12.30 crore and fire tax worth Rs 58.22 lakh is pending against these defaulters.
Meanwhile, the MC recovered only around 55 per cent of the property tax against the set target of Rs 30 crore up to 6 pm on Saturday. The last day to opt for the interest waiver scheme would end on Sunday.
Rajender Kumar, zonal tax officer (ZTO), said several notices had been served to these 52 property users asking them to deposit their dues. However, they failed to pay any heed to the notices, he said.
A majority of these tax evasions pertain to educational institutes, hospitals, industries, social and religious organisations, hotels and other commercial buildings, he added.
Now, all these property users have been declared in the list of defaulters, the ZTO maintained.
As per data, as many as 1.89 lakh properties were registered in the MC record.
The MC has recovered only Rs 17 crore i.e. 55 per cent of the total property tax against the set target of Rs 30 crore during the current fiscal year up to Saturday evening.
Visharm Kumar Meena, Commissioner, MC said the waiver scheme would end on Sunday. — TNS
