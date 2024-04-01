52 polling booths in 31-storey Gurugram society

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal today said preparations were under way for the Lok Sabha General Election scheduled for May 25 in the state. The department has set a target to increase voter turnout to 75 per cent. In that direction, 52 polling booths have been set up in a 31-storey society in Global City, Gurugram, for the first time.

He was holding a review meeting regarding election arrangements today. He noted a common perception in societies such as Global City, Gurugram, where well-off individuals residing in multi-storey buildings might show less interest in voting. Thus, for the first time, discussions have been held with the Resident Welfare Associations to set up polling booths within the society so that residents can cast vote conveniently.

He said a maximum of 35 election booths had been set up in 22 societies under the Badshahpur Assembly constituency, while 16 booths had been set up in eight societies of Gurgaon Assembly constituency. Apart from this, one booth has been set up in one society of the Sohna Assembly constituency. He said helpline number 1950 had been set up for the convenience of voters.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Lok Sabha