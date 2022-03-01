52-year-old man beaten to death

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 28

A 52-year-old man was beaten to death in Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 6 here late on Sunday night. He was sleeping in his room along with a gardener.

The police, meanwhile, registered a case under sections of murder against a gardener of the same park after the family members suspected him and began a probe in the matter.

The deceased was identified as Rajbeer of Ahar village, who was working as a chowkidar in the park. Ramesh of Rajapur village was also working as a gardener in the park. They were sleeping in the labour quarters in the park. Earlier, it was alleged that around eight-nine assailants entered their room and attacked them.

Cops reached the spot at night and rushed them to hospital.Later, Raunak of Mohana in Sonepat district, son-in-law of Rajbeer Singh, in his complaint to the police, suspected that Ramesh had allegedly murdered his father-in-law due to some old enmity. He alleged in his complaint that Ramesh had sustained minor injuries, while Rajbeer succumbed to his injuries.

A case of murder had been registered against Ramesh under sections of murder on the complaint of Raunak.